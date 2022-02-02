Punxsutawney Phil’s Prognostication

(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Early Wednesday morning, our furry friend, Punxsutawney Phil, made his weather prediction for this year. As the story goes, if the groundhog sees his shadow, he will return to hibernation and cold weather will persist for another few weeks. If not, warm weather is around the corner. So, will it be six more weeks of winter or an early spring?

Phil did see his shadow, meaning winter is here to stay for another six weeks! This marks the 107th time our groundhog has seen his shadow since the tradition first began in 1887. For those wondering how groundhog day came to be, it actually stems from two different holidays and has roots in pre-Christian traditions, brought to the U.S. by German immigrants.

Falling midway between the winter solstice and the spring equinox, February 2 is significant in other ways than just as groundhog day. The Celts, for instance, celebrated it as Imbolc, a pagan festival marking the beginning of spring.

As Christianity spread through Europe, Imbolc evolved into Candlemas, a feast commemorating the presentation of Jesus at the holy temple in Jerusalem. In certain parts of Europe, Christians believed that a sunny Candlemas meant another 40 days of cold and snow.

Germans had their own take on the legend. When German immigrants settled in Pennsylvania in the 18th and 19th centuries, they brought the custom with them, choosing the native groundhog as the annual forecaster.

Studies by the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) (noaa.gov) show a success rate of around 40 percent for Punxsutawney Phil during the past 10 years. Staten Island Chuck, on the other hand, is reportedly accurate almost 80 percent of the time.