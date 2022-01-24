Quirky Saugerties house with ties to Muppets on the market

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Saugerties home with ties to The Muppets that just hit the market is gaining attention for its whimsical circular design. Created by John Kahn, the five-story quirky house was built in 1993 after years of construction.

John Kahn is an artist and visionary who built sets and robotics for The Muppets. He’s been described as ‘Jim Henson’s right hand man for building.’

From the doors to the windows engineered to look like a steering wheel of a ship, the artistry is on full display from floor to floor – many times in unexpected ways. A room in the house that captures a lot of attention is the master bathroom. The toilet is placed in the middle of the room facing a window that overlooks the sweeping views.

After 14 years the current owner is selling it. THE MAVERICK TEAM at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hudson Valley Properties is representing the sale of the one-of a kind home.

“We do end up representing a lot of really interesting, there’s a lot of hidden gems in the Woodstock/Catskill area. Houses you wouldn’t even know existed with spectacular views those are always the most fun and this was certainly at the top of the list,” said Mark Kanter, associate broker for THE MAVERICK TEAM at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hudson Valley Properties.

Nothing beats the views on the fifth floor catwalk where you can soak up 365 degrees of the five acres that surround the tower. Looking around you can spot his sculptures sprinkled throughout the 5-acre property.