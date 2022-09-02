LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Human remains found in Lee Thursday evening have been presumed to be of a 42-year-old woman that was reported missing on March 29.

According to Andrew McKeever of the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office, a person discovered the remains in a heavily wooded area near Fox Drive in Lee. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of the remains to make a positive identification.

Police are still actively canvasing the area and say the evidence collected so far indicates the remains are of 42-year-old Megan Marohn. Marohn was first reported missing on March 29 by her family. Lee Police located her vehicle that same day at Longscope Park.

Over the last few months, teams from Lee Police, Lee Fire, the Massachusetts State Police Lee Barracks, Massachusetts State Police K9 and Airwing, Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team, Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, Albany County Sheriff’s Department, and the Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue Team have been searching for her.

Police are still investigating the incident.