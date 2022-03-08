Rome PD still searching for missing Chloe Wall

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department is asking for public assistance with their search for a missing girl.

Chloe M. Wall is a 14-year-old white female, approximately 5’2”, 115 lbs. She has brown shoulder-length hair that has been dyed purple and pink. She also has a tattoo on her middle finger of a smiley face with two stars.

Wall has last seen leaving her residence around 6:00 am on her way to get on the school bus, but she never made it.

No clothing description currently aside from possibly wearing black Nike sneakers with white soles and was possibly carrying a black and blue backpack.

Police believe she may be in the local area or may have traveled to Utica or Syracuse.

