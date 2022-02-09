Second arrest made in Lowes larceny

UTICA N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that a second arrest has been made in a larceny that took place at Lowe’s in Utica in January.

On January 11th 39-year-old Elmer Simpson and 21-year-old Alex Dobson, both of Utica allegedly stole over $2,900 in spools of wire from Lowe’s in Utica. Back in January, only Dobson was arrested and charged, evading police for nine days. He was finally caught on January 20th, after a vehicle pursuit in the City of Utica.

The Utica Police Departments Criminal Investigations Division arrested Elmer on February 8th and charged him with the following:

Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree.

Alex Dobson was charged with Grand Larceny and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree.