Senator Bob Dole to lie in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced additional details for the lying in state for Senator Robert J. Dole on December 7.

Lying in state refers to the tradition in which the body of a dead official is placed in a state building, either outside or inside a coffin, to allow the public to pay their respects. It traditionally takes place in the principal government building of a country, state, or city and in this case will occur in the United States Capitol Rotunda.

The lying will take place on Thursday, December 9, and Friday, December 10 according to the New York State Senate’s website. The formal arrival ceremony will be held at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday and the Congressional tribute ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. the same day. The tribute ceremony will feature President Joesph R. Biden who will offer remarks and will only be open to invited guests due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The official lying in state will take place from noon until 8 p.m. on Thursday, however, there will be no public viewing due to the pandemic. A formal departure ceremony will be held at 9:30 on Friday.