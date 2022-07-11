ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A skydiver was rescued from on top of a building in Orange Sunday night.

According to the Orange Fire Department, at around 6:58 p.m. crews were called by Jumptown Skydiving to report a skydiver had an entanglement of his main and reserve chute and had a hard landing on top of Seaman Paper warehouse in the Industrial Park, and was conscious and alert.

(Orange Fire Department)

(Orange Fire Department)

(Orange Fire Department)

(Orange Fire Department)

(Orange Fire Department)

(Orange Fire Department)

Orange fire, police, EMTs, and staff from Jumptown Skydiving assisted to treat the skydiver, and was taken to the Orange Airport to be flown to UMass by UMass Memorial LifeFlight. The fire department says the skydiver is expected to be okay.