Springfield man sentenced to prison in connection with drug trafficking in Vermont

BURLINGTON, VT (WWLP) – A man from Springfield was sentenced to prison in connection with his October 2019 drug trafficking activity in Vermont.

According to the a news release from the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont, 25-year-old Elijah Jovann Wheeler-Watson of Springfield, was sentenced Monday in United States District Court in Burlington to thirty months of imprisonment to be followed by a four-year term of supervised

release.

Wheeler-Watson previously pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute cocaine base and fentanyl. According to court records and proceedings, on October 23, 2019, Wheeler-Watson was the passenger in a car leaving a St. Johnsbury, Vermont residence known for drug activity.

Officers stopped the car and determined that Wheeler-Watson possessed 42 grams of cocaine base, 25 bags of fentanyl, a digital scale, and more than $1,900.

Wheeler-Watson was released several months before the October 2019 incident for serving a five-year sentence in Massachusetts for multiple armed robberies. The District Attorney’s office says he had traveled to Vermont several times, and had earned at least $13,000 in gross proceeds from drug trafficking activities.