State leaders address PTSD at roundtable

BUFFALO, N.Y. — State leaders took steps to address the issue of PTSD facing local veterans, law enforcement and first responders Monday.
A roundtable discussion was held, hoping to make the problem of post traumatic stress disorder a priority. Organizers also hope to create legislation to make the division of veteran’s services its own independent state agency.
State leaders say first responders and veterans have been through a lot during the pandemic. New York State currently has one million veterans, and this legislation would help them and their families.
New on WIVB.com
- Elmira’s Holiday Inn Riverview now a Clarion Inn
- VIDEO: Louisiana farmer shouts profanities, points guns at employees
- Biden to pledge 500M free COVID-19 tests to counter omicron, set to address Americans
- Starbucks vows good-faith talks with 1st unionized store
- $35M awarded for supportive housing units in New York