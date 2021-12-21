State leaders address PTSD at roundtable

Northeast Region

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. — State leaders took steps to address the issue of PTSD facing local veterans, law enforcement and first responders Monday.

A roundtable discussion was held, hoping to make the problem of post traumatic stress disorder a priority. Organizers also hope to create legislation to make the division of veteran’s services its own independent state agency.

State leaders say first responders and veterans have been through a lot during the pandemic. New York State currently has one million veterans, and this legislation would help them and their families.

New on WIVB.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now