State-run testing and vaccination sites closed Saturday

Concord, NH — In response to the incoming blizzard, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has announced that all state-run COVID-19 fixed testing and vaccination sites will be closed on Saturday, January 29.
Testing Fixed Site Locations:
- Belmont Testing Site: 96 Daniel Webster Highway, Belmont, NH 03220
- Claremont Testing Site: River Valley Community College, 1 College Place, Claremont, NH 03743
- Lincoln Testing Site: Whale’s Tale Water Park, 481 Daniel Webster Highway, Lincoln, NH 03251
- Manchester Testing Site: JFK Colosseum, 303 Beech Street, Manchester, NH 03103
- Nashua Testing Site: 25 Crown Street, Nashua, NH 03060
- Newington Testing Site: Fox Run Mall, 50 Fox Run Road, Newington, NH 03801
Vaccination Fixed Site Locations:
- Ashland Vaccination Site:13 West Street, Ashland, NH 03217
- Berlin Vaccination Site: 161 E Milan Road, Berlin, NH 03570
- Claremont Vaccination Site: 367 Washington Street, Claremont, NH 03743
- Concord Vaccination Site: 273 Loudon Road, Concord, NH 03301
- Laconia Vaccination Site: 17 Church Street, Laconia, NH 03246
- Manchester Vaccination Site: 840 Hooksett Road, Manchester, NH 03104
- Nashua Vaccination Site: 34 Northwest Blvd., Nashua, NH 03063
- Rochester Vaccination Site: Spaulding Commons, 306 North Main Street, Rochester, NH 03867
- Salem Vaccination Site: 306 North Main Street, Salem, NH 03079
- Stratham Vaccination Site: 28 Portsmouth Avenue, Stratham, NH 03885