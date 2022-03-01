Sublime With Rome coming to The Big E Arena

Northeast Region

Sublime With Rome (The Big E)

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E has announced Sublime With Rome will perform in concert at the Arena in September.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Sublime With Rome is coming to The Big E Arena on Saturday, September 24 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the concert also include general admission to The Big E and will be available to purchase Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m.

Sublime With Rome was formed in 2010 by lead singer/guitarist Rome Ramirez, bassist Eric Wilson and drummer Carlos Verdugo. Sublime With Rome is rock and alternative hits such as “Wrong Way,” “Santeria,” “Badfish,” “What I Got,” “Caress Me Down,” “40oz To Freedom” and more.

The Big E returns September 16 to October 2, additional entertainment and events will be announced soon.

