Sullivan man indicted after sexual contact with 11-year-old girl

Northeast Region

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and Child Advocacy Center is reporting that a Town of Sullivan man has been indicted and arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with a minor.

The initial investigation started back on September 1st, 2021, after the Oneida County Road Patrol Division received reports that 66-year-old Perry Coss was allegedly subjecting a girl “younger than age eleven” to sexual contact. These encounters allegedly took place at a residence just outside of Rome during August of 2021.

Due to the nature of the alleged crime, the case was turned over to the Child Advocacy Center. It was then presented before the Oneida County Grand Jury in February 2022 by the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office. 

As a result, Perry Coss was indicted on the following charges:

  • Two Counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree (Class D Felony)
  • Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class A Misdemeanor)

On March 2, 2022, Perry Coss was located at his residence and taken into custody by the deputies with the Oneida and Madison County Sheriff’s Office without incident. He was arraigned at the Oneida County Court on March 3rd.

Coss is currently being held in the Oneida County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 cash bail. He is scheduled to appear in the future. An ‘Order of Protection’ and other services have been issued on behalf of the victim through the Child Advocacy Center.

Eyewitness News will update this story with new information as it is released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now