SUNY Potsdam makes masks optional for all indoor locations

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The State University at Potsdam has announced that they will be relaxing indoor masking requirements.

According to the SUNY Potsdam website, the university will operate as mask-optional in all indoor locations effective immediately. However, exceptions to the requirement include classrooms, labs, studios, student health services, the college counseling center, and community testing sites.

The University stated that the decision was made based on state and local masking requirements, data, and input from the community. Individuals on campus are being asked to continue to carry a mask with them at all times.

Individuals on campus are also being asked to wear a mask when another person asks them to. This applies in office spaces or other rooms. The university provided a printable sign that individuals can post on their door prompting others to wear a mask when entering.

Additionally, SUNY Potsdam encouraged those with approved exemptions or who are eligible for boosters, to keep wearing masks indoors for their safety and the safety of their peers. They also advised individuals to wear masks in large group settings.

The university reminded individuals that anyone who is within six to ten days of recovering from testing positive for COVID is still required to continue to be masked around others in compliance with New York State isolation requirements. More information about the decision can be found on the SUNY Potsdam website.