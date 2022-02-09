Temps run above normal for February, rain & snow showers possible

(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The temperature will top out around 40 degrees in Utica Wednesday through Saturday which is about 10 degrees above average for this time of year. A few rounds of showers are expected; the first Wednesday night into Thursday and another Friday night into Saturday. Mainly snow is expected with both rounds but periods of rain will occur in the valleys with the (relatively) warmer temperatures.

After Saturday’s rain and snow, a blast of cold air is expected for Sunday which will leave highs in the teens; low 20s early next week. There’s a small chance for flurries Monday(Valentine’s Day) into Tuesday.

This forecast is subject to change, please check back for updates!