Three $50K Powerball tickets sold in New York

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Although no one took home the $518.7 million Powerball jackpot on Saturday, there were three third-place tickets sold in New York.

The New York Lottery announced on Sunday that the three third-prize tickets are worth $50,000 and were purchased in the state for the drawing on January 1. The tickets were purchased at the Popular Card and Gift on Union Boulevard in West Islip, the Royal Mini Mart on Hampton Street in Sag Harbor, and Smokes 4 Less on Main Street in Fishkill.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on January 1 were 6-12-39-48-50 and the Powerball was 7. Players are encouraged to securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app.

The next drawing for the jackpot is on January 3 and is estimated to be worth $525 million. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

