UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – This week is the 100th anniversary of ‘Fire Prevention Week’ across the country. So, over the next few days, we will bring you tips to help avoid future emergencies in your home.

When you think about fire prevention, there are certain tips that immediately come to mind, but with the weather cooling down and home heating sources turning on, there is a less noticeable danger to look out for – carbon monoxide.

“Carbon monoxide is odorless and colorless, so you don’t know that it’s there unless you have a detector that goes off,” explained Utica Fire Chief, Scott Ingersoll.

“As we approach the heating season, we do notice an uptick in the reports of carbon monoxide alarms going off, or issues with furnaces, hot water heaters, and things of that nature. Carbon monoxide, over 100 parts per million is going to make you nauseous, and sick, and once we start reaching over 400 parts per million, you can have decreased respiratory rates, and be rapidly approaching death.”

According to the CDC, each year at least 430 people die each year in the United States from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.

“The majority of the time that a carbon monoxide detector is going to go off is due to a faulty appliance,” explained Ingersoll, “So, what the fire department does is we bring a monitor in, and we double check and make sure that your carbon monoxide monitor is actually functioning.”

But the Fire Department is not the only organization that can help.

“National Grid is a great resource when you think you have an issue with carbon monoxide they will come and evaluate the furnace.”

There are a lot of layers to fire prevention and home safety, so I’ll be bringing you some of the most important information over the next few days that everyone should know to keep you and your family safe from harm.