Toxic levels of lead found in children’s car racing set

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Consumers in New York are being warned of high levels of lead traced to a children’s racing set.

The New York State Division of Consumer Protection announced on Tuesday that the Super Car Racing Car set was found to have a lead level that exceeded Federal Lead Safety Standards, ultimately being a risk for children.

The Division stated that lead is a harmful metal that can cause serious health problems, but is especially dangerous for children and pregnant women. Ingesting lead or handling lead can lead to lead exposure. Medical researchers have found that lead exposure can trigger learning disabilities and behavior problems in children.

According to the DCP, this set was found to have toxic levels of lead after the Division randomly selected nine toys to be tested for substances. Testing results indicated that the black undercarriage of each of the eight toy cards in the Super Car Racing set contained 140 ppm of lead, exceeding the 100 ppm maximum.

After this test result was received, the DCP confirmed it contacted the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission to further investigate, and remove this toy from shelves across the county.

The DCP also issued letters to Cosmos at the Colonie Center Mall in Albany, NY, the retailer, and to Cathay Depot Inc., who both manufactures and imports, this toy produced in China, to review the lab findings and to remove the Super Car Racing Car set from the market.

The Super Car Racing Car set may be disposed of by throwing it away, or consumers may wish to set it aside in a safe place and await possible future recall instructions, which may or may not include a refund component.