BROOME COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A transgender woman is suing Broome County alleging discrimination, abuse, and denial of medical care.



23-year-old Makyyla Holland says she suffered violence and threats to her safety during a 6-week stint in the Broome County Jail.

During that time, Holland says she was housed in the male section of the jail, subjected to frequent strip searches and beatings by corrections officers, and harassment from fellow inmates.

She says she was also denied her antidepressant medications and hormone treatments causing her to go into withdrawal.

Holland says she wasn’t given bras, women’s underwear, deodorant, and cosmetics that are provided to female prisoners.

In a complaint filed in federal court, the Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund and the New York Civil Liberties Union argue that the alleged abuse violated Holland’s constitutional rights.

The organizations also want New York State to pass a law requiring jails to provide housing consistent with an inmate’s gender identity.

Broome County Sheriff Dave Harder is out of town and unavailable for comment.