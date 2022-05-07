WASHINGTON, DC (WWTI) — April metrics show strong performance across all mail categories for the United States Postal Service, making it the best month so far this year for the organization.

According to a press release from USPS, delivery performance scores across all mail categories, including periodicals, continues to see significant gains over the fiscal second quarter. The average time for delivery of a mailpiece was 2.4 days for the month of April.

Performance scores for April 2022 include:

93.5% of First-Class Mail delivered on time against the USPS service standard, an increase of 5.6 percentage points from the fiscal second quarter;

95% of Marketing Mail delivered on time against the USPS service standard, an increase of 2.8 percentage points from the fiscal second quarter; and

86.8% of Periodicals delivered on time against the USPS service standard, an improvement of 5.3 percentage points from the fiscal second quarter.

One of the goals of Delivering for America, the postal service’s 10-year plan for achieving financial sustainability and service excellence, is to meet or exceed 95% on-time service performance for all mail and shipping products once all elements of the plan are implemented.

USPS generally doesn’t receive tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations, according to the press release.