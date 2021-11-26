WalletHub ranks 2021’s best gift cards

(WWTI) — Billions of dollars in gift card value has gone unused in recent years, despite gift cards being the most popular type of gift for the 15th consecutive year in 2021, according to WalletHub.
The personal finance website compared the 50 most popular gift card options across five major categories to rank 2021’s best gift cards, including:
- How popular the cards are
- How much of a discount you can buy them for
- How much you can sell them for
- How much people like the retailer
- Shipping fees
WalletHub’s Best Gift Cards for 2021
|Gift Card
|WalletHub Score
|Gift Card Popularity Rank
|Shipping or Purchase Fees
|Average Buyer Discount
|Average Resale Value ($100 gift card)
|Retailer Rating (out of 5)
|Starbucks Gift Card
|60
|5
|$0.00
|5.04%
|$74.19
|2.75
|Target Gift Card
|60
|4
|$0.00
|4.80%
|$74.84
|3.06
|Nike Gift Card
|55
|14
|$0.00
|5.45%
|$76.94
|2.57
|Chick-fil-A Gift Card
|55
|9
|$0.00
|3.00%
|$79.61
|2.50
|iTunes Gift Card
|55
|6
|$0.00
|2.83%
|$75.00
|2.90
|Walmart Gift Card
|51
|3
|$0.00
|1.79%
|$78.12
|1.97
|eBay Gift Card
|51
|7
|$0.00
|0.55%
|$86.50
|1.88
|Visa Gift Card
|51
|2
|$5.90
|0.00%
|$92.00
|1.60
|American Express Gift Card
|50
|10
|$3.95
|N/A
|$92.00
|2.25
|REI Gift Card
|50
|24
|$0.00
|7.40%
|$79.65
|2.29
|Ikea Gift Card
|50
|31
|$0.00
|6.10%
|$82.63
|2.45
|Google Play Gift Card
|50
|8
|$0.00
|4.58%
|$73.00
|2.02
|Old Navy Gift Card
|45
|50
|$0.00
|8.09%
|$76.70
|2.33
|Texas Roadhouse Gift Card
|45
|32
|$0.00
|5.87%
|$76.06
|2.09
|Nordstrom Gift Card
|45
|25
|$0.00
|5.40%
|$72.67
|2.24
|Amazon Gift Card
|45
|1
|$0.00
|3.00%
|N/A
|2.53
|Sephora Gift Card
|45
|23
|$0.00
|2.75%
|$75.49
|2.15
|Apple Store Gift Card
|45
|38
|$0.00
|2.30%
|$86.00
|2.08
|Home Depot Gift Card
|45
|12
|$0.00
|1.98%
|$75.00
|2.03
|Netflix Gift Card
|45
|16
|$0.00
|1.38%
|$81.50
|2.74
|Disney Gift Card
|45
|11
|$0.00
|1.35%
|$77.43
|2.30
|Hobby Lobby Gift Cards
|43
|29
|$1.00
|5.96%
|$76.10
|2.29
|Michaels Gift Card
|41
|36
|$1.95
|11.72%
|$69.40
|2.85
|SONIC Gift Card
|41
|41
|$0.00
|8.80%
|$75.57
|1.60
|Olive Garden Gift Card
|41
|34
|$1.95
|7.43%
|$76.29
|2.72
|Ticketmaster Gift Card
|41
|17
|$0.00
|3.00%
|$79.00
|1.44
|Zara Gift Card
|41
|39
|$0.00
|3.00%
|$81.75
|1.62
|Hot Topic Gift Card
|41
|47
|$0.00
|2.43%
|$80.76
|1.75
|Kroger Gift Card
|41
|21
|$0.00
|0.80%
|$82.00
|1.81
|Costco Gift Card
|40
|30
|$0.00
|N/A
|$87.39
|2.04
|Red Lobster Gift Card
|40
|48
|$0.00
|6.60%
|$70.00
|2.63
|T.J. Maxx Gift Card
|40
|37
|$0.00
|4.08%
|$79.00
|2.78
|Chipotle Gift Card
|40
|18
|$2.40
|3.99%
|$77.63
|2.40
|Lowe’s Gift Card
|40
|45
|$0.00
|3.84%
|$75.19
|2.07
|Best Buy Gift Card
|40
|19
|$0.00
|1.43%
|$78.16
|2.53
|Whole Foods Gift Card
|40
|33
|$0.00
|1.25%
|$81.28
|2.98
|McDonald’s Gift Card
|40
|20
|$2.95
|1.10%
|$81.28
|2.50
|American Airlines Gift Card
|36
|49
|$4.95
|4.27%
|$87.79
|1.90
|Macy’s Gift Card
|36
|22
|$0.00
|3.35%
|$73.36
|1.83
|Subway Gift Card
|35
|40
|$0.00
|3.22%
|$73.10
|2.23
|Taco Bell Gift Card
|35
|27
|$2.40
|3.20%
|$77.15
|2.09
|Safeway Gift Card
|35
|46
|$0.00
|0.33%
|$78.76
|2.02
|Cabela’s Gift Card
|31
|42
|$0.00
|4.69%
|$70.60
|1.94
|Dunkin Donuts Gift Card
|31
|13
|$1.50
|3.12%
|$58.76
|2.77
|Wawa Gift Card
|31
|43
|$7.99
|0.64%
|$82.01
|1.90
|MasterCard Gift Card
|31
|28
|$5.90
|0.00%
|$92.00
|1.40
|Etsy Gift Card
|30
|15
|$0.00
|N/A
|N/A
|2.11
|GameStop Gift Card
|30
|26
|$0.00
|3.71%
|$68.77
|2.51
|Kohl’s Gift Card
|26
|35
|$0.00
|1.85%
|$72.30
|1.91
|QVC Gift Card
|20
|44
|$0.00
|0.74%
|N/A
|2.67
For those searching for advice on how to select the right gift cards, WalletHub has tips on their website for getting the best ones.