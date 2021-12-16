WATCH: Cornell University specialist weighs in on proposed NYS change to farm overtime threshold

(WIVB) – New York State farmers are anxiously waiting to hear from the state about whether they’ll move forward with lowering the threshold for overtime.

The decision to lower overtime is now in the hands of the wage board – and the Department of Labor will address the issue at a meeting on Jan. 4.

Cornell University recently published a study on the effects of New York’s proposed overtime laws on agricultural production costs and competitiveness. You can read it here.