Whiteface, Gore Mountains open for ski season

WILMINGTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Whiteface Mountain in Wilmington, Gore Mountain in North Creek and Mt. Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid are all open for the 2021-22 ski season on November 26. Belleayre Mountain in Highmount will open on November 27.

Whiteface has over two miles of terrain, spanning 30 acres. Skiers and riders will have access to five trails via the Face Lift chair and Cloudsplitter Gondola to Excelsior, Summit Express, Upper Valley, Lower Valley, and Fox trails.

“We are excited to show off our newest improvements to lifts, lodges, and snowmaking, and we can’t wait to see our skiers and riders,” said Whiteface Mountain General Manager Aaron Kellett.

Whiteface has modernized its snowmaking system, replaced its Bear Lift with a new quad out of the Base Area, and has completed work on its Legacy Lodge at Midstation.

Gore Mountain has over 1.5 miles of terrain connecting the Sunway, Wild Air, Pot Luck and Arenatrails via the high-speed Adirondack Express. This season, Gore features several trail enhancements, snowmaking modernizations, and infrastructure updates.

Mt. Van Hoevenberg has over two kilometers of terrain. The new Nordic facility upgrades include a new climbing wall, wax rooms, lockers, RFID gates, and completion of its new Mountain Pass Lodge.

Belleayre Mountain will open Saturday with over two miles of terrain on the Deer Run and Dot Nebel trails, serviced via the Catskill Thunder Gondola and Lift #8. Belleayre’s modernized snowmaking capabilities are supported by a new pump house and the addition of 235 more HKD snow guns. Several improvements were also made to buildings and guest areas, including a new outdoor foodservice area and Base Area paving.

The Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games’ official mascot “Adirondack Mac” will be visiting Whiteface Mountain on Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., posing for pictures and greeting skiers and riders in the Base Lodge, at the base of the Cloudsplitter Gondola and Face Lift Chair, and at the summit of Little Whiteface. Adirondack Mac will also be visiting Gore Mountain on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

COVID-19 protocols include capacity restrictions including mask requirements in all buildings, online advanced ticketing requirements, and strategic safety signage and communications.