Winter Storm Watch: Snow & Ice for Friday

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) –  A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for all of Central New York and the Adirondaks in anticipation of snow, sleet, and freezing rain expected Thursday night and Friday. 6-12″ of snow is expected to fall and folks in and south of the Mohawk Valley may also see ice mixing in for a time in the form of sleet and/or freezing rain.

The storm arrives Thursday night and will pull away during the afternoon on Friday. This forecast is subject to change, please check back for updates! For more, please like Chief Meteorologist Colleen Hurley on Facebook and Twitter.

Snowfall forecast for Thursday night and Friday 2/24/22-2/25/22 (created 5 PM Wednesday)

