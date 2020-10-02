Skip to content
NY 23rd Congressional District Debate
<!-- The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: --> Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.
Early voting information for Chemung County
Video
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds
Trending Now
Multi-vehicle accident on Clemens Center Parkway
Video
Bath resident arrested for welfare fraud
Bradford County Manor reports multiple cases of COVID-19
Video
Steuben County reports 500th COVID-19 case, more cases at the Corning Center
Video
Corning won’t allow trick-or-treating, citing CDC’s Halloween recommendation
Hit & Run: Sheriff looking for driver that hit pedestrian in Big Flats
Video
UPDATE: Standoff at Stroudsburg hotel ends peacefully, one in custody
Steuben County reports new cases of COVID-19 at Corning Center, Upstate Farms Cheese
Video
NYS Thruway Authority says cashless tolling coming in November
Small plane crashes in Genesee County