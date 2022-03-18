ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has about $1.35 million first-round grants available for the Forest Conservation Easements for Land Trusts (FCELT) Grant Program. The program is for eligible land trusts to purchase conservation easements on forested land.

“Forest land’s capacity to absorb and store carbon makes conserving New York’s forests an essential tool in addressing the climate crisis,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “Today’s announcement builds on the success of DEC’s Conservation Partnership Program by working with the Land Trust Alliance and our land trust partners statewide to invest in protecting New York’s forests from development pressures and providing forests’ essential benefits to New Yorkers, like clean air, clean water, wildlife habitat, forest products, and carbon storage.”

Applicants can apply for up to $350,000 to fund the acquisition of conservation easements on forest land. To apply, a 25% match of grant funding requested is required and land trusts must be accredited by the Land Trust Accreditation Commission.

FCELT has a two-step application process, which includes a letter of interest followed by a full application. Letters of interest are due by May 16 and full applications are by invitation only. Applicants invited to submit a final application will be notified by June 13 and final applications will be due by July 28.

Funding for the grant program is provided by the State’s Environmental Protection Fund (EPF). The EPF provides funding for environmental programs such as land acquisition, farmland protection, invasive species prevention and eradication, enhanced recreational access, and water quality improvement.

Eligibility requirements and other funding documents can be found on the Land Trust Alliance website.