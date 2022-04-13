BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The two Buffalo officers facing departmental charges and national criticism for knocking down a 75-year-old protester have been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Officers Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe were clearing protesters out of Niagara Square in front of City Hall in June of 2020.

The officers were part of a line advancing across the front of City Hall when they were approached by demonstrator Martin Gugino.

The video showed what appeared to be the two officers shoving Gugino, who lost his balance and cracked his head on the concrete. He was in the hospital for weeks recovering.

The Buffalo Police Union said a state arbitrator found the officers’ use of force justified.

They had been facing four departmental charges. A grand jury also decided not to indict the officers on criminal charges of felony assault.