BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Accused kidnapper Craig Ross Jr. pleaded not guilty to nine total charges during an arraignment Friday in Saratoga County Court. Ross is accused of kidnapping a young girl in late September.

Ross was arraigned on Friday on a nine-count indictment handed up by a Grand Jury. Ross is accused of kidnapping a girl at a campsite in Moreau Lake State Park in late September.

Charges:

First-degree kidnapping

4 sexual assault charges

2 sexual abuse charges

Endangering the welfare of a child

Assault

The search for the girl prompted an Amber Alert, over the course of two days, until police found her inside of a trail on Ross’ mother’s property. Police traced a ransom note allegedly left at the girl’s home to Ross through a fingerprint from a DWI in 1999.

“The first count of the indictment alleges he abducted another person and his intent was to compel a third person to pay or deliver money or property as ransom,” Karen Heggen, Saratoga County District Attorney, said.

Heggen said the investigation is still ongoing and her priority is bringing justice for the girl and her family.

“We will do it well,” Heggen said. “We will do it thoroughly and completely because of the work that has been done and the work that continues to be done by law enforcement to hold this defendant, who has committed a heinous terrible offense against a tender-aged victim, we will hold him accountable and responsible.”

If convicted, Ross could see consecutive sentences for all of these charges, including 25 years to life in prison for Kidnapping. He was remanded to Saratoga County Jail without bail.

The next court date is set for Thursday, December 21.