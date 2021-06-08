Alcohol to-go extended to July 5 in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The alcohol to-go order has been extended to July 5 in New York State. Originally the order was set to expire on June 5. It was originally established at the beginning of the pandemic to help businesses impacted by the coronavirus.

Governor Cuomo told the State Liquor Authority to extend the order earlier in June. The new guidance includes that the order may be extended further.

School mask mandate to remain in place for New York State

In a recent survey, a majority of New Yorkers said they want the alcohol take-out and delivery rule for restaurants to stay in effect, even after the pandemic ends.

The order has been extended several times since it was established March 16.