N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Health is warning its patients about a recent surge in spam calls that claim to be associated with the healthcare facility.

Recently, scammers have been making calls to patients of Arnot claiming to be associated with either Arnot Ogden Medical Center, St. Joseph’s Hospital or Ira Davenport Hospital. During these calls, scammers are trying to obtain personal information from patients, such as date of birth, social security number, Medicare or Medicaid information or other insurance information.

According to the healthcare facility, there are certain occasions where Arnot Health will request information from a patient over the phone, such as pre-registering or scheduling a surgery or procedure. Arnot encourages patients to be careful when taking these calls that claim to be from one of these locations, as the scammers are clever in how they present themselves.

If patients are unsure if they are speaking with an Arnot Health facility member, they are instructed to hang up and then call the main hospital number of the facility the caller claims to be calling from. If a patient is unsure which office/area is trying to reach them, the operator will transfer them to someone who can help them.

Arnot hopes that by encouraging patients to take these precautionary measures, they can eliminate the possibility of falling victim to a scam.