Cannabis Control Board votes to let people grow medical pot at home

(WIVB) — New York State is coming out with new rules for medical marijuana.

The state’s Cannabis Control Board voted to allow for people to grow pot in their homes for medical purposes.

A person would be able to grow up to six plants at a time. There would also be a 12-plant limit for each household.

Only certified patients or their caregivers would be allowed to grow the plant. These regulations will now be subject to a 60-day period for public comment.