N.Y. (WETM) – The Food Bank of the Southern Tier is launching its annual Check Out Hunger event, in participation with Wegmans, that will take place until the end of November.

From now until Nov. 29, shoppers at Wegmans stores throughout the Southern Tier will have the opportunity to donate to the food bank when checking out at the register. Participating Wegmans include Corning, Elmira, Hornell, Ithaca and Johnson City.

For the duration of the campaign, Wegmans shoppers can donate $2, $3 or $5 to help provide meals for those in the community who are in need. This year marks 30 years of the partnership between the Food Bank and Wegmans, and between 2015 and 2022, the campaign has raised $1,867,983, which is the equivalent of 5,603,950 meals.

To participate in the campaign, you can donate at the register at a participating Wegmans or make a donation online through your grocery store’s Virtual food Drive online fundraising campaign page. To see a list of grocery stores and their Check Out Hunger dates, as well as donate through the virtual drive, visit foodbankst.org/check-out-hunger.