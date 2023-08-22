(Courtesy: Community Arts of Elmira) “Elmira Shines” is located at Upper Railroad Avenue in Elmira, New York.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place to welcome a new mural in Elmira this Friday morning.

On Friday, Aug. 25, the Community Arts of Elmira will be celebrating “Elmira Shines”, a new mural that is located at the City of Elmira’s Railroad Avenue Wall, at 11 a.m.

According to the Community Arts of Elmira, Elmira Shines is a multi-mural panel, a public art project, that is hosted by Community Arts of Elmira through its public art program “Elmira Infinite Canvas”. The visual art stories were created by muralists to reflect Elmira’s community, culture, creativity, history, recreation and more.

Those that are interested in attending the ceremony should gather at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and West Third Street.

The mural was previously celebrated by the community at the “Elmira Infinite Canvas – Mural Fest 2023” which was hosted by the Community Arts of Elmira in June.

Elmira Shines is a collaboration with Chemung County 11th District Legislator Brent Stermer and the City of Elmira.