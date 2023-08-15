(Courtesy: Corning’s Gaffer District) Corning’s Gaffer District prepares for the next Community Night in Corning.

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A community night will be taking place in Corning next week featuring activities, music and food for families.

On Friday, Aug. 25, a Bites on Bridge Community Night will take place on Bridge Street on Corning’s Northside from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. The event will be hosted by Corning’s Gaffer District and will include food, kids’ activities, live music and vendors.

Kids will have the opportunity to participate in a Powerwheels Challenge that will take place on East William Street from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Kids will compete by age group, with the fastest three times per group winning a prize. Winners will be announced at 7:30 p.m. and must be present to win.

Kids’ activities will include a bouncy house, carnival games, inflatable corn hole, face painting and more. Live music will take place from 5:15 p.m. until 8:45 p.m. There will be multiple food options to choose from.

The event is sponsored by Williams Toyota Elmira.