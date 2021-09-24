Counties with the least hospital bed capacity in New York

(STACKER) — The deployment of vaccines beginning in December signaled a turning point in the pandemic. By February 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID than had been infected. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID came. More than 80% of these cases by late July were caused by the delta variant, which is more contagious than the original virus. This has resulted in growing rates of community transmission and—especially in areas with lower vaccination rates—increasing rates of hospitalization and death.

The U.S. reached 684,360 COVID-related deaths and nearly 42.7 million COVID cases as of September 23, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 55% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. Epidemiologists say the lower the vaccination rate, the more the virus has the opportunity to continue to evolve and become more dangerous.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in New York using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of September 20, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data were available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

Mwanner // Wikimedia Commons

50. Franklin County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 30.0% more availability than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: 44.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 38.0% more availability than New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 436 (218 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (27,614 fully vaccinated)

— 12.2% lower vaccination rate than New York

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

49. Oswego County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 28.8% more availability than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: 43.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 39.4% more availability than New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 335 (392 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.6% (60,458 fully vaccinated)

— 18.0% lower vaccination rate than New York

Lamar Gore/USFWS // Wikimedia Commons

48. Schuyler County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 28.8% more availability than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 71% full in New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 281 (50 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (9,834 fully vaccinated)

— 12.2% lower vaccination rate than New York

Canva

47. Broome County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 25.0% more availability than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: 58.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.3% more availability than New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 306 (583 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (106,163 fully vaccinated)

— 11.4% lower vaccination rate than New York

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

46. Cattaraugus County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 23.8% more availability than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: 47.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 33.8% more availability than New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 239 (182 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (36,120 fully vaccinated)

— 24.5% lower vaccination rate than New York

Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

45. Wayne County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 23.8% more availability than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 32.4% more full than New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 290 (261 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (48,625 fully vaccinated)

— 14.0% lower vaccination rate than New York

Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

44. Wyoming County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.5% more availability than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: 67.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.6% more availability than New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 193 (77 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.0% (17,556 fully vaccinated)

— 30.0% lower vaccination rate than New York

Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons

43. Genesee County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.0% more availability than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: 67.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.6% more availability than New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 251 (144 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.8% (29,687 fully vaccinated)

— 17.6% lower vaccination rate than New York

Felix Lipov // Shutterstock

42. Rockland County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.5% more availability than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: 40.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 43.7% more availability than New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 210 (685 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (175,607 fully vaccinated)

— 14.3% lower vaccination rate than New York

North woodsman // Shutterstock

41. Lewis County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.3% more availability than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: 36.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 49.3% more availability than New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 388 (102 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (11,716 fully vaccinated)

— 29.1% lower vaccination rate than New York

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

40. Jefferson County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.3% more availability than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: 50.0% (.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 29.6% more availability than New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 278 (305 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.2% (65,043 fully vaccinated)

— 5.9% lower vaccination rate than New York

Lewis Liu // Shutterstock

39. Tompkins County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.0% more availability than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.8% more full than New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 231 (236 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.7% (71,171 fully vaccinated)

— 10.8% higher vaccination rate than New York

Fred Hsu // Wikimedia Commons

38. Ulster County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.8% more availability than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: 42.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 40.8% more availability than New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 173 (307 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.3% (110,695 fully vaccinated)

— 1.0% lower vaccination rate than New York

Reilchey27 // Wikimedia Commons

37. Schoharie County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.5% more availability than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 71% full in New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 158 (49 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (15,416 fully vaccinated)

— 21.0% lower vaccination rate than New York

Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons

36. Ontario County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.3% more availability than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.0% more full than New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 177 (194 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.1% (65,989 fully vaccinated)

— 4.5% lower vaccination rate than New York

Lvklock // Wikimedia Commons

35. Chemung County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.3% more availability than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.3% more full than New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 407 (340 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (42,212 fully vaccinated)

— 19.6% lower vaccination rate than New York

P199 // Wikimedia Commons

34. St. Lawrence County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.3% more availability than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.9% more full than New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 424 (457 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.8% (56,868 fully vaccinated)

— 16.1% lower vaccination rate than New York

Jwilson855 // Wikimedia Commons

33. Montgomery County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.0% more availability than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: 68.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.2% more availability than New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 317 (156 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (28,229 fully vaccinated)

— 8.7% lower vaccination rate than New York

PQK // Shuterstock

32. Cayuga County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.8% more availability than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: 39.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 45.1% more availability than New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 349 (267 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.6% (39,534 fully vaccinated)

— 18.0% lower vaccination rate than New York

Mwanner // Wikimedia Commons

31. Orange County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.5% more availability than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: 38.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 46.5% more availability than New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 197 (759 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (213,370 fully vaccinated)

— 11.9% lower vaccination rate than New York

Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

30. Niagara County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.5% more availability than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.9% more full than New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 196 (411 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.5% (120,262 fully vaccinated)

— 8.6% lower vaccination rate than New York

littlenySTOCK // Shutterstock

29. Nassau County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.3% more availability than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: 59.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.9% more availability than New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 203 (2,748 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.8% (920,315 fully vaccinated)

— 7.8% higher vaccination rate than New York

Canva

28. Westchester County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.3% more availability than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: 60.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.5% more availability than New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 118 (1,138 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.2% (650,146 fully vaccinated)

— 6.8% higher vaccination rate than New York

Gryffindor // Wikimedia Commons

27. Bronx County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.3% more availability than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.7% more full than New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 122 (1,731 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (774,477 fully vaccinated)

— 13.2% lower vaccination rate than New York

Kenneth Sponsler // Shutterstock

26. Otsego County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.3% more availability than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.8% more full than New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 190 (113 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (31,859 fully vaccinated)

— 14.8% lower vaccination rate than New York

Nina Alizada // Shutterstock

25. Oneida County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.8% more availability than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.1% more full than New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 298 (682 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.3% (121,979 fully vaccinated)

— 15.3% lower vaccination rate than New York

Benjamin D. Esham (bdesham) // Wikimedia Commons

24. Livingston County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more availability than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.3% more full than New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 196 (123 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (32,833 fully vaccinated)

— 17.0% lower vaccination rate than New York

UpstateNYer // Wikimedia Commons

23. Schenectady County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more availability than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.5% more full than New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 193 (300 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.4% (96,839 fully vaccinated)

— 0.8% lower vaccination rate than New York

Colin D. Young // Shutterstock

22. Dutchess County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more availability than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.3% more availability than New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 183 (537 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.6% (175,385 fully vaccinated)

— 5.2% lower vaccination rate than New York

Victor Moussa // Shutterstock

21. Kings County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.1% more full than New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 180 (4,619 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (1,396,952 fully vaccinated)

— 13.2% lower vaccination rate than New York

Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons

20. Columbia County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 31.0% more full than New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 207 (123 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.6% (38,411 fully vaccinated)

— 2.7% higher vaccination rate than New York

Eric Richards // Wikimedia Commons

19. Sullivan County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more full than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: 45.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 36.6% more availability than New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 205 (155 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (38,157 fully vaccinated)

— 19.6% lower vaccination rate than New York

Colgate University // Wikimedia Commons

18. Madison County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more full than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: 58.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.3% more availability than New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 199 (141 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.8% (38,166 fully vaccinated)

— 14.5% lower vaccination rate than New York

Tim Hettler from New York, NY, USA // Wikimedia Commons

17. Suffolk County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more full than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.9% more availability than New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 246 (3,638 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.6% (939,217 fully vaccinated)

— 1.1% higher vaccination rate than New York

Marduk // Wikimedia Commons

16. Steuben County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more full than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.5% more full than New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 345 (329 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (48,402 fully vaccinated)

— 19.4% lower vaccination rate than New York

pisaphotography // Shutterstock

15. New York County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more full than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.1% more full than New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 153 (2,499 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.6% (1,149,750 fully vaccinated)

— 12.2% higher vaccination rate than New York

tomtsya// Shutterstock

14. Essex County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more full than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 71% full in New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 157 (58 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (23,314 fully vaccinated)

— 0.5% higher vaccination rate than New York

Bjoertvedt // Wikimedia Commons

13. Queens County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more full than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.9% more availability than New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 137 (3,077 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.1% (1,557,219 fully vaccinated)

— 9.9% higher vaccination rate than New York

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

12. Albany County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more full than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.0% more full than New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 179 (548 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.9% (198,423 fully vaccinated)

— 3.2% higher vaccination rate than New York

littlenySTOCK // Shutterstock

11. Onondaga County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.0% more full than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.1% more full than New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 271 (1,246 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.4% (296,419 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% higher vaccination rate than New York

Canva

10. Erie County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more full than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: 68.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.2% more availability than New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 176 (1,619 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.7% (548,864 fully vaccinated)

— 5.1% lower vaccination rate than New York

Roman Babakin // Shutterstock

9. Richmond County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.5% more full than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: 58.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.3% more availability than New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 227 (1,082 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.0% (275,928 fully vaccinated)

— 7.8% lower vaccination rate than New York

Doug Kerr from Upstate New York // Wikimedia Commons

8. Herkimer County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.5% more full than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 71% full in New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 233 (143 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (31,189 fully vaccinated)

— 19.1% lower vaccination rate than New York

Gbklyn // Wikimedia Commons

7. Warren County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.3% more full than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 29.6% more full than New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 256 (164 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.2% (43,635 fully vaccinated)

— 8.4% higher vaccination rate than New York

Matt H. Wade // Wikimedia Commons

6. Rensselaer County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.5% more full than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 31.0% more full than New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 209 (332 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.3% (97,360 fully vaccinated)

— 2.5% lower vaccination rate than New York

Richard Cavalleri // Shutterstock

5. Clinton County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.5% more full than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 35.2% more full than New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 368 (296 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.5% (51,104 fully vaccinated)

— 1.0% higher vaccination rate than New York

Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

4. Monroe County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.8% more full than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.0% more full than New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 187 (1,388 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.6% (464,294 fully vaccinated)

— 0.5% lower vaccination rate than New York

Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

3. Chautauqua County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.0% more full than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: 67.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.6% more availability than New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 418 (530 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (63,494 fully vaccinated)

— 20.5% lower vaccination rate than New York

Stef Ko // Shutterstock

2. Cortland County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 21.3% more full than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: 60.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.5% more availability than New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 345 (164 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (24,592 fully vaccinated)

— 17.8% lower vaccination rate than New York

PhotoItaliaStudio // Shutterstock

1. Saratoga County

– Inpatient beds occupied: 99.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 23.8% more full than New York overall

– ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.0% more full than New York overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 154 (355 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.4% (159,412 fully vaccinated)

— 10.3% higher vaccination rate than New York