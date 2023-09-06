ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Cayuga Health System has announced the return of required masking due to current COVID-19 levels in the counties the health system serves.

Beginning on Thursday, Sept. 7, masking will be required for all staff, visitors and patients in CHS healthcare facilities except for brief periods when eating or drinking. CHS will continue to conduct Universal COVID-19 testing for all patients admitted to the hospital, in addition to testing for clinical purposes.

According to CHS, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has remained stable and the facility considers it imperative to take proactive measures to maintain this stability. Surgical masks will be available at the entrances of each facility and screening procedures and plexiglass barriers will not be implemented at this time.

For more information, visit the Cayuga Health website.