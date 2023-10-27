MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Commonwealth University-Mansfield will now be offering Pennsylvania in-state tuition and scholarships to new first-year students in six New York counties.

Incoming students in the Southern Tier will now be eligible to receive the same opportunities as Pennsylvania students at Commonwealth University-Mansfield, making them eligible to earn up to $20,000 in in-state merit scholarships over four years. This would reduce the cost of tuition by 65%. To qualify, you must be a New York resident living in one of the following counties: Broome, Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga and Tompkins.

“Mansfield has long been a popular destination for Southern Tier students seeking a transformative education to advance their career path,” said Stephen Lee, Vice President of Enrollment Management. “Extending the in-state tuition rate and scholarships to students in these six New York counties makes earning a Mansfield degree even more affordable and accessible.”

The Pennsylvania in-state tuition rate for Southern Tier students is available to students at only the Mansfield location of CU, however, students who select a 2+2 program, where the curriculum requires completion at another location of CU, can maintain the in-state tuition rate at the other location so long as they have completed the full two years at Mansfield and have completed the required courses before making the transition.

Students can determine the amount of scholarships they are eligible for with their high school GPA, as well as learn more about in-state tuition rates by visiting commonwealthu.edu/stny.