Cuomo signs hemp production legislation

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today signed legislation establishing a regulatory framework for the production and sale of hemp and hemp extract in New York State.

The measure also requires the hemp industry to test and label their products, protecting consumers from potential harm.

The legislation was signed pursuant to a chapter agreement, which provided for a more streamlined regulatory pathway for hemp products, granted the Department of Agriculture and Markets supervision over hemp growers and the Department of Health supervision over hemp extract; created a registration requirement for sellers of hemp extract products; made conforming regulatory changes to the 2018 Farm Bill; and defers decision making on hemp extracts, including CBD, as additives for food and beverages.

“The hemp industry in New York is exploding and with that growth comes a responsibility to regulate the industry in a way that helps ensure its long-term viability and protects consumers,” Governor Cuomo said. “By establishing a regulatory framework for producing and selling hemp and hemp extract we can set the industry on a path to continued growth in a smart, safe way that empowers both farmers and consumers.”

The Governor also announced that New York State will host a hemp summit in January to further develop policies and priorities related to this burgeoning industry.