The Dunkin’ logo is seen on a storefront, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Dunkin’ and Make-A-Wish Western New York will be celebrating the launch of the annual Make-A-Wish Star Donut charity campaign with a free donut for those who contribute a donation to the organization.

Beginning on Sept. 1, guests who contribute $1 to Make-A-Wish at participating Dunkin’ locations in the Southern Tier will receive a free Make-A-Wish Star Donut while supplies last. This campaign will continue until Sept. 12. All donations will benefit Make-A-Wish chapters.

The donut is a star-shaped specialty donut topped with blue icing and white sprinkles in honor of Make-A-Wish, which creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses throughout a 17-county region of New York State.

The organization has granted more than 3,500 wishes in the Western New York area.