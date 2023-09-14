GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This year, the Glens Falls Symphony has something extra to celebrate. The orchestra’s 2023-24 season marks its 40th anniversary – a landmark requiring a season of “Musical Adventure.”

Hosted by the Glens Falls High School Auditorium, the Glens Falls Symphony has five concerts set between October and next May. This year’s “Musical Adventure” theme provides the framework for compositions like “Short Ride in a Fast Machine” by composer John Adams, “Sea Pictures” by Edward Elgar, and much more.

“For years, some dear friends in town on Christmas Eve would host a magnificent smorgasbord just like those they grew up with in their native Sweden,” said symphony Music Director Charles Peltz. “An invitation to this was most coveted and the Peltz’s always hoped they would make the final cut. The counters groaned under the weight of food that was delicious but so varied – one wondered how the different cheeses, meats and fish would go together on the plate. Our host knew instinctively and thus the differences came together as a perfect whole. Maybe our season this year is like that. No theme, but a laying out of delights planned just for you.”

The upcoming concert schedule is as follows:

Concert 1: Oct. 8, 2023 – feat. MaryAnn McCormick, mezzo-soprano

“Short Ride in a Fast Machine” by John Adams

“Sea Pictures” by Edward Elgar

“Symphonic Dances” by Sergei Rachmaninoff

Concert 2: Nov. 12, 2023 – feat. Michael Emery, concertmaster

“Autumn Piazzola” by Michael Emery

“Le Tombeau de Couperin” by Maurice Ravel

“Symphony #4, ‘Italian'” by Felix Mendelssohn

Concert 3: Dec. 10, 2023 – “Holiday Pops”

“Christmas Fantasy” by Goeller

“A Holst Christmas” feat. the Glens Falls High School Chorus

“Brashms Lo, a rose”

“Night Before Christmas”

“Wilberg/Homeward Bound” feat. the Queensbury High School Chorus

“Wachet, Auf, ruft uns die stimme” by Bach and Ormandy

“Christmas Eve” by Rimsky Korakov

“There’s Christmas in the Air” by Strommen

“Forest/The First Noel” feat. the Hudson Falls High School Chorus

“All I Want for Christmas is You”

“Sleigh Ride”

“Oh Come All Ye Faithful” feat. school choirs singing carol

“Christmas Festival” feat. all high school choirs

“We Wish You a Merry Christmas

Concert 4: March 10, 2024 – “The Original Paul and George: An Evening of Gershwin” feat. Tim Ray

“Lullaby,” “Three Preludes” – Gershwin for Strings

“Rhapsody in Blue” (1924 version) by Gershwin and Whiteman

“Jazz Suite” by Paul Whiteman, arranged by Charles Peltz

Concert 5: May 5, 2024 – “Mozart Requiem” feat. Jazmine Saunders, Bridget Cappel, Patrick Bessenbacher, and Robert Feng

Mozart’s “Requiem”

The Glens Falls Symphony brings music to the city of Glens Falls in part thanks to support from the New York State Council of the Arts. Shows are led by Concertmaster Michael Emery.