Gov. Cuomo provides Wednesday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“There’s no doubt that the Delta variant is real – you can see it in the numbers – but we have been through this before and we know how to keep it under control,” Governor Cuomo said. “The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war against COVID, and to get our vaccination rates up even more and protect New Yorkers from the Delta variant we are now requiring all patient-facing health care workers in state hospitals to get vaccinated by Labor Day. All State workers will also be required to get vaccinated, and those who do not will be required to be tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis. It’s smart, it’s fair, it’s in everyone’s interest and it will put us one step closer to defeating this beast once and for all.”


Wednesday’s data is summarized below:

  • Test Results Reported – 98,944
  • Total Positive – 2,203
  • Percent Positive – 2.23%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.04%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 591 (+6)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 111
  • Patients in ICU – 126 (+8)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 50 (+5)
  • Total Discharges – 186,488 (+9)
  • Deaths – 7
  • Total Deaths – 43,068
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 22,109,711
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 26,063
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 228,019
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 72.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 66.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 74.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 60.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 55.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 62.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 56.7%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionSaturday, July 24, 2021Sunday, July 25, 2021Monday, July 26, 2021
Capital Region2.47%2.61%2.86%
Central New York1.50%1.61%1.84%
Finger Lakes1.90%2.06%2.15%
Long Island2.27%2.36%2.42%
Mid-Hudson1.58%1.74%1.72%
Mohawk Valley1.24%1.23%1.24%
New York City1.84%1.92%1.99%
North Country1.42%1.45%1.73%
Southern Tier1.26%1.33%1.41%
Western New York2.18%2.25%2.40%
Statewide1.88%1.97%2.04%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCSaturday, July 24, 2021Sunday, July 25, 2021Monday, July 26, 2021
Bronx1.71%1.79%1.88%
Kings1.97%2.04%2.09%
New York1.67%1.74%1.81%
Queens1.76%1.81%1.88%
Richmond2.50%2.71%2.82%

Tuesday, 2,203 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,125,333. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,96522
Allegany3,5760
Broome18,7695
Cattaraugus5,7736
Cayuga6,4118
Chautauqua9,0003
Chemung7,8351
Chenango3,5382
Clinton4,8733
Columbia4,1202
Cortland3,9613
Delaware2,4194
Dutchess29,79120
Erie90,41568
Essex1,6283
Franklin2,5731
Fulton4,4530
Genesee5,4530
Greene3,4665
Hamilton3182
Herkimer5,2464
Jefferson6,2476
Lewis2,8331
Livingston4,5530
Madison4,6041
Monroe69,78243
Montgomery4,2854
Nassau186,556185
Niagara20,20910
NYC956,3501,258
Oneida22,7883
Onondaga39,38335
Ontario7,49410
Orange48,90045
Orleans3,1420
Oswego7,6885
Otsego3,4842
Putnam10,7127
Rensselaer11,39020
Rockland47,40923
Saratoga15,65130
Schenectady13,32718
Schoharie1,7253
Schuyler1,0891
Seneca2,0271
St. Lawrence6,7343
Steuben7,0052
Suffolk203,634187
Sullivan6,7528
Tioga3,8664
Tompkins4,40812
Ulster14,08410
Warren3,7527
Washington3,1944
Wayne5,8419
Westchester131,05082
Wyoming3,6202
Yates1,1820

Tuesday, seven New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,068. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
New York1
Oneida1
Richmond1
Schenectady1
Suffolk2
Westchester1

Tuesday, 14,263 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 13,075 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative Increase over past 24 hours
TotalTotal
Capital Region685,7381,057639,997807
Central New York541,610714509,763534
Finger Lakes695,9751,145658,5901,141
Long Island1,595,5354,7391,452,0443,022
Mid-Hudson1,278,2853,1371,157,5232,202
Mohawk Valley268,632459251,623269
New York City5,589,4053535,093,148250
North Country250,975275230,224211
Southern Tier357,642459335,264324
Western New York758,8811,925705,7014,315
Statewide12,022,67814,26311,033,87713,075

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

