Hemp business booming in New York State

CORTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Central New York hemp farm is leading the way for the state’s hemp production.

Main Street Farms in Cortland received the green light for hemp after the state paved the way for the business.

Main Street Farms uses the dried hemp flower to extract CBD oil, a popular health and beauty ingredient. But Main Street isn’t just among the first in the state to get a license to grow industrial hemp; it helped the state create the program.

Industrial hemp has several uses, including replacing plastics, textiles and building materials.