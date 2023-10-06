NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — As the weather begins to turn colder and we approach winter, Special Olympics New York is offering multiple polar plunge swims across the state to help raise money for the organization and its athletes.

The first polar plunge will take place on Oct. 21 in Orange County. That will be followed by 11 more polar plunges across the state in places like Buffalo, Lake George and Staten Island.

A full schedule with dates can be seen below:

2023 Orange County Polar Plunge – Oct. 21, 2023

2023 Binghamton Polar Plunge – Nov. 4, 2023

2023 Westchester Polar Plunge – Nov. 11, 2023

2023 Brookhaven Polar Plunge – Nov. 18, 2023

2023 Lake George Polar Plunge – Nov. 18, 2023

2023 Buffalo Polar Plunge – Dec. 1 & 2, 2023

2023 Oneida Shores Polar Plunge – Dec. 3, 2023

2023 Staten Island Polar Plunge – Dec. 3, 2023

2023 Town of Huntington Polar Plunge – Dec. 10, 2023

2024 North Hempstead Polar Plunge – Feb. 3, 2024

2024 Rochester Polar Plunge – Feb. 4, 2024

2024 Town of Oyster Polar Plunge – March 23, 2024

Swimmers can form teams, join existing teams, swim as an individual and sponsor a specific athlete. The minimum suggested donation for swimmers is $25, and prizes will be given to the top fundraisers.

You can learn more about the Special Olympics NY polar plunges and make online donations HERE.