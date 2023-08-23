HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – State Senator Tom O’Mara welcomed the opening of the Horseheads Connector Road in Chemung County with a ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for Thursday of this week.

The new road will officially open on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 9 a.m. at the new Connector Road Bridge over Newtown Creek between Old Ithaca Road and NY-13 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The $24.5 million project consisted of construction of a new roadway and bridge, two modern roundabouts, improvements to CR86 Old Ithaca Road, a new railroad grade crossing and paving on CR21 Wygant Road and improvements to the Horseheads Levee. This project has been in the works since the 2016-2017 New York State budget included state and federal funding to support it.

Senator O’Mara praised the Federal Highway Administration and Region 6 of the New York State Department of Transportation for fully funding the project. He also praised the Chemung County Department of Public Works for managing the work to complete the new roadway ahead of schedule and under budget.

O’Mara will be joined at the ceremony by Congressman Nick Langworthy, state Assemblymen Christopher Friend and Phil Palmesano, as well as other local and state representatives.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony and enter the new Connector Road at the Old Ithaca Road traffic circle.