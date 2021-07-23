How many Olympians are from New York?

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Olympic rings float in the water in the Odaiba section in Tokyo (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Like the first “modern-day” Olympic Games in 1896, the 2020 games in Tokyo start with the opening ceremonies. Whereas 241 individual athletes participated in the 1896 games, in Tokyo, there will be nearly as many countries represented (214), according to the Olympics website and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Out of the 613 athletes that will be representing the U.S., 27 call New York home. The athletes come from all corners of the state including the Capital Region and participate in 12 sports, according to the IOC.

The Capital Region athletes are Nina Cutro-Kelly from Albany, Emma White from Duanesburg, and Rudy Winkler from Sand Lake. Cutro-Kelly will compete in Judo, White in Cycling, and Winkler in Track and Field.

Winkler was also one of 30 athletes from New York to participate in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio along with Megan Guarnier from Glens Falls who competed in Cycling.

2020 New York Olympians

Anita Alvarez  Artistic SwimmingKenmore
Matthew Anderson  VolleyballWest Seneca
Rai Benjamin  Track and FieldMount Vernon
Charlotte Buck  RowingNyack
Tina Charles  BasketballJamaica
Olivia Coffey   RowingWatkins Glen
Nina Cutro-Kelly  JudoAlbany
Kyle Dake  WrestlingLansing
Stefanie Dolson  Basketball (3×3)Port Jervis
Katie Douglass  SwimmingPelham
Crystal Dunn  SoccerRockville Centre
Daryl Homer  FencingBronx
Brian Irr  KarateNewfane
Patrick Kivlehan BaseballWest Nyack
Juan Liu  Table TennisCollege Point
Curtis McDowald FencingJamaica
Brooke Mooney  RowingKeene Valley
Dalilah Muhammad  Track and FieldJamaica
Meghan Musnicki  RowingNaples
Kristine O’Brien  RowingMassapequa
Jessica Pegula  TennisBuffalo
Yeisser Ramirez  FencingNew York
Nicole Ross  FencingNew York
Breanna Stewart  BasketballNorth Syracuse
Ashley Twichell  SwimmingFayetteville
Emma White  CyclingDuanesburg
Rudy Winkler  Track and FieldSand Lake
Source: Team USA

New York has had the fifth most Olympic athletes of any state taking part in the Summer Olympics for both 2016 and 2020. California had the most Olympic athletes for both games, 126 for 2020 and 124 for 2016.

States with the most 2020 olympic athletes

  1. California: 126
  2. Florida: 51
  3. Colorado: 34
  4. Texas: 31
  5. New York: 27
  6. Pennsylvania: 21
  7. Massachusetts: 21
  8. Georgia: 20
  9. New Jersey: 20
  10. Illinois: 19

*Source: https://olympics.com/ioc

New York has never hosted the Summer Olympics, but hosted the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid. Those games were held from February 13 to 24, and 1,072 athletes from 37 countries participated in six sports. This year’s games were postponed from 2020, which would have marked the 40th anniversary of the last Olympics in New York.

Curious about other past Olympic Games? There is a historical archive with information dating back to the first Olympics on the IOC website.

Olympic Medal Table

