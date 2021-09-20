Local sheriffs’ departments honor NYS Sheriffs’ Week

NEW YORK (WETM) – This week is New York State Sheriff’s Week, meant to celebrate the contributions of county sheriff departments across New York.

According to the New York State Sheriff’s Association, 55 of the state’s 58 sheriffs are elected officials, “responsible for the complex operations of a Sheriff’s Office,” including law enforcement, traffic patrol, emergency rescue operations, homeland security programs, SWAT operations, civil emergency response, jail operations, correctional alternative management, courtroom security and civil litigation processes.

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard said “We’re celebrating our employees, we’re celebrating the men and women that serve their communities so diligently and it’s a special year for us in Steuben County, in that it’s our 225 anniversary of the creation of the sheriff’s office, starting with Sheriff Dunn in 1796.”

The sheriff’s week is really an opportunity for sheriff’s offices throughout the state to showcase what they’re all about,” said Chemung County Sheriff William Schrom. “I know for our particular agency we’re the oldest law enforcement agency in Chemung County. We were established on March 29, 1836, o there’s a lot of history with the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. I think it’s an opportunity to showcase the uniquenesses of a sheriff’s office, in that they have to oversee a county jail.”

Schrom went on to point out that because the Sheriff is the only elected law enforcement official in the state, Sheriffs’ Departments are in a unique position: they answer to the people. “The sheriff is answerable to them, not to not to a mayor or city council or City Board. Ultimately it’s to the constituents of their of their county.”

The NYSSA said it’s “proud of the hardworking Sheriffs of New York State, and we thank them for protecting and serving all residents and visitors of the Empire State.”