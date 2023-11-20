ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Macedon Police Chief Fabian Rivera faces DWI charges after crashing a patrol car early Monday morning, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Rivera crashed on Waterford Road around 8:15 a.m. No injuries were reported, but property was damaged in the crash, and the patrol car had to be towed from the scene.

Macedon police suspected Rivera was intoxicated and called Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies to help with the investigation.

Sheriff’s investigators charged Rivera with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI, and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC .08% or higher. He was additionally charged by Macedon police with driving while intoxicated.

Rivera was placed on voluntary unpaid leave after an incident last December. He was ticketed after Monday’s crash and is scheduled to appear in court.