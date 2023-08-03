CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The 2023 Chemung County Visitor Guides are now available and are being distributed to nearly 100 attractions and information centers in central New York and northern & central Pennsylvania.

According to the Chemung County Chamber of Commerce, this new guide resembles an upscale magazine and includes editorial alongside captivating photos. The new guide was designed to appeal to both out of town visitors, as well as those considering relocating to the area.

The Chamber notes that many businesses have found this year’s and previous year’s guides valuable in their recruitment efforts because they provide a convenient way to showcase the area’s diverse cultural and lifestyle offerings to potential employees.

In addition to the printed version, there is also a digital version of the guide that is available through the homepage of the Chamber’s tourism site.

If you would like to receive a copy of the new visitor guide, or find out more on how to use it for your business relocation efforts, contact the Chemung Chamber at 607-734-5137 or email info@chemungchamber.org.