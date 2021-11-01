New York ranked one of the safest states in US

In this Sept. 27, 2014 photo, fall colors reflect in the surface of Indian Lake in the Adirondacks in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Esch)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York is ranked in the top 10 safest states in the United States. According to a study by ConsumerAffairs, New York is ranked 8th.

Each state was ranked based on violent crime, property crime, number of law enforcement officers and law enforcement spending using data from the FBI and Census Bureau. The top 10 safest states were also broken down by safest small town, midsize town and large city.

New York was given an overall score of 61.7. New Jersey, the top-ranked safest state, was given a score of 71.6. The study said New York was given that ranking because of its ratio of law enforcement employees to residents. The ratio is the third-highest in the U.S. at one per every 335 residents.

The study also said New York has one of the lowest property crime rates. It is ranked 25th for violent crime and 13th in spending per law enforcement employee.

According to the study, the safest small town in New York is East Hampton Village, safest midsize town is Mamaroneck and the safest large city is Yonkers.

Eight of the 10 safest states are in the northeastern region of the U.S. The top 10 are:

New Jersey New Hampshire Rhode Island Maine Vermont Connecticut Ohio New York Virginia Massachusetts

To see the full list of safest states, visit the Consumer Affairs website.