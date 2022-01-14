New York State COVID update on Friday, January 14

NY News

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul update New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Friday, January 14. The Health Electronic Response Data System has reported 49,027 positives since Thursday, down from Surge-High 90,132 on January 7.

“We are appearing to turn the corner on the winter surge,” Governor Hochul said. “Let’s continue to use the tools we know will help stop the spread and keep ourselves safe: get the vaccine, get the booster, wear a mask, and stay home if you’re feeling sick, and we will get through this together.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below: 

  • Test Results Reported – 300,868
  • Total Positive – 49,027
  • Percent Positive – 16.30%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 18.65%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 12,207 (-245)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 1,737
  • Patients in ICU – 1619 (+4)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 864 (+19)
  • Total Discharges – 251,126 (+1,878)
    • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 177
    • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 50,334

The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only. 

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 62,891

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 34,811,647
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 99,212
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 621,924
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 90.1% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 81.2% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 83.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 79.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 70.7% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 85.8% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.8%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

RegionTuesday, January 11, 2022Wednesday, January 12, 2022Thursday, January 13, 2022
Capital Region246.12242.23237.95
Central New York280.62279.87260.16
Finger Lakes209.46203.39200.99
Long Island372.58345.17320.18
Mid-Hudson332.27318.01300.19
Mohawk Valley209.62206.18203.50
New York City462.65437.76398.92
North Country193.84191.97190.71
Southern Tier210.55214.93209.17
Western New York254.98248.70244.71
Statewide364.35346.93322.76

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Region Tuesday, January 11, 2022Wednesday, January 12, 2022Thursday, January 13, 2022
Capital Region19.30%18.88%18.95%
Central New York21.51%21.87%20.98%
Finger Lakes19.72%19.15%18.99%
Long Island24.33%23.29%22.17%
Mid-Hudson21.09%20.08%19.20%
Mohawk Valley17.63%17.39%17.84%
New York City19.38%18.45%17.55%
North Country17.49%17.28%17.11%
Southern Tier14.94%15.33%15.01%
Western New York22.77%22.70%22.58%
Statewide20.22%19.42%18.65%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Borough in NYC Tuesday, January 11, 2022Wednesday, January 12, 2022Thursday, January 13, 2022
Bronx21.81%20.34%19.32%
Kings17.80%17.05%16.28%
New York15.73%15.03%14.16%
Queens22.34%21.39%20.41%
Richmond20.56%19.15%17.81%

As of Thursday, January 13, 49,027 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,408,210. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

County  Total Positive  New Positive  
Albany50,210823
Allegany7,63269
Broome39,018435
Cattaraugus12,858126
Cayuga13,535181
Chautauqua20,139192
Chemung18,075289
Chenango7,71792
Clinton12,432302
Columbia8,392111
Cortland8,619129
Delaware6,48785
Dutchess56,421708
Erie182,2532,978
Essex4,48345
Franklin7,44465
Fulton10,356140
Genesee11,883185
Greene7,396119
Hamilton7323
Herkimer11,724121
Jefferson15,920249
Lewis5,38047
Livingston9,831109
Madison10,677149
Monroe134,4311,777
Montgomery9,907122
Nassau368,7193,195
Niagara41,844654
NYC2,058,07421,440
Oneida45,491496
Onondaga89,688981
Ontario16,644259
Orange95,2001,099
Orleans7,45078
Oswego20,551263
Otsego8,054135
Putnam21,197266
Rensselaer26,206406
Rockland82,995980
Saratoga38,439573
Schenectady27,689407
Schoharie4,05462
Schuyler2,87860
Seneca4,70576
St. Lawrence17,053181
Steuben16,596178
Suffolk391,5713,342
Sullivan15,883247
Tioga8,95694
Tompkins14,223210
Ulster26,779373
Warren11,257192
Washington9,998170
Wayne14,359243
Westchester227,6672,581
Wyoming7,26193
Yates2,77742

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region39928972%11028%
Central New York30821670%9230%
Finger Lakes72641858%30842%
Long Island2,1251,29061%83539%
Mid-Hudson1,34885563%49337%
Mohawk Valley15611171%4529%
New York City6,1993,22852%2,97148%
North Country1005959%4141%
Southern Tier21312961%8439%
Western New York63340965%22435%
Statewide12,2077,00457%5,20343%

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website.

People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.

New Yorkers are reminded to make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group. Visit the website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now