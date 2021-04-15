New York State’s Yellow Dot Program for public safety

ALBANY, N.Y. (WUTR) — The New York State Sheriff’s Association created what’s called the Yellow Dot Program to help first responders understand and treat a person with health conditions. It’s all done through a simple sheet of paper and a sticker.

“When they show up to either your vehicle or to your home, to let them know some things about you that could possibly help them get you the assistance you need faster,” said Officer Curtis Morgan of the Community Affairs Unit at the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

In your home, the yellow dot goes on your front door or a nearby window and the yellow sheet is placed inside the freezer. That’s because if there’s fire, the freezer is usually the last thing to burn. “On your vehicle, it goes on the driver’s side rear window. If you have a fixed piece of glass that does not move up and down, that’s going to be the best,” Morgan said.

The paper should be placed in the glove compartment. It details a person’s emergency contacts, medications, health conditions, and preferred hospital. A good tip is to type that information on a separate sheet of paper that’s kept inside the yellow document.

“Maybe there’s something that’s not listed on here that you think’s very important. You put it on there, let’s say your medication changes a week, two weeks, a month down the road you can very easily go in, change that, reprint it. You staple it to this,” Morgan said.

And it’s not just for people with health issues. Anyone who interested can visit the Sheriff’s Association website for more information.

“This is a great tool that can help you speak for yourself, maybe when you can’t,” Morgan said.